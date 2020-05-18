What is the difference between Maximal draw down and Relative draw down? Why draw down is different between list and graph? - page 2

Sky L:

Thank you, Eleni. 

But sorry, I'm confused, then in what kind of case they should be different? 

  • Absolute Drawdown: Drawdown from the initial account balance; how much the balance has decreased in relation to the initial deposit
  • Maximal Drawdown: The largest drop from a peak to a trough during a certain time period (expressed as a monetary value). It may be higher than the "Absolute Drawdown" and show a loss even during a profit-earning period.
  • Relative Drawdown: Shows the "Maximum Drawdown" expressed as a percentage of initial deposit
 
Icham Aidibe:
Thank you so much, Icham. 

>> Relative Drawdown: Shows the "Maximum Drawdown" expressed as a percentage of initial deposit. 

    What is the meaning of the value for Relative Drawdown?  In Test 2 displayed below, my deposit is 3,000, the Relative Drawdown is 28.98% and its value is 156,975.16. 

    If Relative Drawdown: Shows the "Maximum Drawdown" expressed as a percentage of initial deposit, the  value of Relative Drawdown must smaller than initial deposit. 

    But in my test, Relative Drawdown is always higher than my initial deposit. 


Test 2 

t

 
Icham Aidibe:
To make it short, all kind of drawdowns are important in a backtest, I look at the highest and make sure that isn't above my expectations and projections.

 
Icham Aidibe:

yes that way ... more than 30% is worrying :/ risky first, but above all it testifies of a fail of the ea's exit algo 

Thank you for your continuing support, Icham. 


I'm not a English native, so I always misunderstand something. 

What do you mean "above all it testifies of a fail of the ea's exit algo"?

Is that mean if the DD is more than 30%, it should be risky and we have to make sure the algo again? 

 
The lowest the dd the better it is - for sure you understood that.

30% is good but that drawdown if it hits the stop becomes a loss <-> for 1 000 000$, 30% is 300 000$ - it's not nothing - so one may wish to reduce the drawdown even more.

So if you're looking a lower drawdown (10-20%) while it's reaching 30% on your board then it may be a fail of the exit strategy : a stoploss missing due to lag, vps disconnection, or gaps between session

In that case you expect 10-20% of drawdown, and consider 30% for the unexpected... you understand ? Because even the smallest mistake in the algo can appear to be finally very expensive !
 
Thank you, Icham. I got it. 

Where do you get high quality test data? 

 
As I remember, there's a soft called tickstory for MT4.

And for MT5, brokers' data are often of good quality.

