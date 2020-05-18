What is the difference between Maximal draw down and Relative draw down? Why draw down is different between list and graph? - page 2
Thank you, Eleni.
But sorry, I'm confused, then in what kind of case they should be different?
Thank you so much, Icham.
>> Relative Drawdown: Shows the "Maximum Drawdown" expressed as a percentage of initial deposit.
What is the meaning of the value for Relative Drawdown? In Test 2 displayed below, my deposit is 3,000, the Relative Drawdown is 28.98% and its value is 156,975.16.
If Relative Drawdown: Shows the "Maximum Drawdown" expressed as a percentage of initial deposit, the value of Relative Drawdown must smaller than initial deposit.
But in my test, Relative Drawdown is always higher than my initial deposit.
Test 2
To make it short, all kind of drawdowns are important in a backtest, I look at the highest and make sure that isn't above my expectations and projections.
Thank you, Eleni.
Exactly, all kind of drawdowns are important in a backtest.
Well, the initial deposit isn't the initial balance - your balance grows.
That one for example, has reached 29%dd when your balance was approx 542000 : 29%*542000 = 157000
To make it short, all kind of drawdowns are important in a backtest, I look at the highest and make sure that isn't above my expectations and projections.
Thank you for your continuing support, Icham.
I'm not a English native, so I always misunderstand something.
What do you mean "above all it testifies of a fail of the ea's exit algo"?
Is that mean if the DD is more than 30%, it should be risky and we have to make sure the algo again?
The lowest the dd the better it is - for sure you understood that.
30% is good but that drawdown if it hits the stop becomes a loss <-> for 1 000 000$, 30% is 300 000$ - it's not nothing - so one may wish to reduce the drawdown even more.
So if you're looking a lower drawdown (10-20%) while it's reaching 30% on your board then it may be a fail of the exit strategy : a stoploss missing due to lag, vps disconnection, or gaps between session
Thank you, Icham. I got it.
Where do you get high quality test data?
As I remember, there's a soft called tickstory for MT4.
And for MT5, brokers' data are often of good quality.