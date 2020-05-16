Quotes cannot move

New comment
 
Dear officer, the quotes in MT4 cannot move & stuck. Tried uninstall n reinstall. And delete account n relogin to my broker account but cannot. Pls help to resolve urgently thanks.
 

Contact your broker if you have a problem with your platform.

There is probably no problem as it is Saturday and the market is closed.

 
Keith Watford:

Contact your broker if you have a problem with your platform.

There is probably no problem as it is Saturday and the market is closed.

Ok thanks!
 
Keith Watford:

Contact your broker if you have a problem with your platform.

There is probably no problem as it is Saturday and the market is closed.

Already Saturday ? Damn it.
 
Christopher Chaw Siang Long the quotes in MT4 cannot move & stuck.
Did you mistakenly turn off autoscroll? autoscroll
New comment