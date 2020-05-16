Quotes cannot move
Dear officer, the quotes in MT4 cannot move & stuck. Tried uninstall n reinstall. And delete account n relogin to my broker account but cannot. Pls help to resolve urgently thanks.
Contact your broker if you have a problem with your platform.
There is probably no problem as it is Saturday and the market is closed.
Keith Watford:Ok thanks!
Keith Watford:Already Saturday ? Damn it.
Christopher Chaw Siang Long: the quotes in MT4 cannot move & stuck.Did you mistakenly turn off autoscroll?
