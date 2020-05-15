Stochastic EA MK1 -errors (RoboTrader)

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Error list Code flagged

I am trying to create my first EA using the stochastic strategy, though I am having trouble solving these last three flags. Generally when I get errors like this it means the function has not been appropriately used. 

I would greatly appreciate insight and assistance on the matter. 

RoboTrader 

 
In future please post in the correct section
I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
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