Stochastic EA MK1 -errors (RoboTrader)
In future please post in the correct section
I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
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I am trying to create my first EA using the stochastic strategy, though I am having trouble solving these last three flags. Generally when I get errors like this it means the function has not been appropriately used.
I would greatly appreciate insight and assistance on the matter.
RoboTrader