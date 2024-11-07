Signal doesen't copied to my account. - page 2

Thomas19890620:
In the VPS tab I suppose somehow the MT5 rent a VPS, but I didn't set it manually. How can I turn it off?

The MQL5 VPS cannot be rented by itself, you did it somehow.

You can cancel your subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions but you will lose your paid money that way.


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

If this the slippage tab of the signal you want to subscribe, it has no good copying options.

In the future if I subscribe to a nother signal, how can I get my money back in the first 24 hours?

 
If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will be automatically refunded.

 
ok, thanks for your help
 
one more question: where can I find the service desk?
 
On the bottom of this page.
But the servce desk is dealing with the financial issues only sorry.
 
you mean this tab? "Contacts and requests"

You have many problems.

1. You are using a incompatible broker/server setup for copying your signal, some instruments are not available and trading specifications are different.

2. You are copying a signal with a very large balance and double leverage than you, while you have a very small account and this results in a extremely low copying ratio of 0.2%. That means that you will copy much larger lot sizes than you should risking far more than the signal itself.

Apart from these 2 problems (the 2nd is very dangerous), you seem to copy OK.

By the way I see that you are using MQL5 VPS, so you should know that.

 
 My VPs is Mql5? But i thought I was choosing under MT 4 and that is automatic!  😬😬  now, how to change the VPS . I explored the one that is equal to my funds and even lower! Though, it doesn’t affect the performance of RSI but i saw it like twice? 
 
Unfortunately, there is no consumer protection here.
