External VPS server

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Where should I rent better the VPS to copy this signal, Netherlands or Germany?


 
David Diez:

Where should I rent better the VPS to copy this signal, Netherlands or Germany?


You can't choose, MQL5 VPS system will propose the best option for your trading account?

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can't choose, MQL5 VPS system will propose the best option for your trading account?

But I can choose Germany directly thorugh my cheap VPS service. The question is where is better Netherlands or Germany.

 
David Diez:

But I can choose Germany directly thorugh my cheap VPS service. The question is where is better Netherlands or Germany.

It depends on the location of the server of your broker (server location; not location of the broker), and the location of the server of your VPS.
 
Sergey Golubev:
It depends on the location of the server of your broker (server location; not location of the broker), and the location of the server of your VPS.

Ah ok didn't noticed. So if my broker is in NY I should select NY. Thank you what a stupid question.

 
David Diez:

Ah ok didn't noticed. So if my broker is in NY I should select NY. Thank you what a stupid question.

Example ...
Several years ago one famous Russian broker (located in Moscow) was having the servers in New Zealand ...
So, the location of the broker does not matter in this case.
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