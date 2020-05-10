MA Cross Over + MACD (NEED HELP).

Hi 

I need your help with this code i need when my ( fastmaArray[0] < slowmaArray[0]) fastmaArray this is my 5 simple MA and slowmaArray this is my 10 MA .

and they cross i need it to wait for the value of my MACD to reach below zero to sell.

I manged to make it sell when they cross and at the same time my MACD reach below zero I did not wanted like this i need it when cross it has to wait for my MACD to enter sell.

Please Help.

      if(fastmaArray[0] < slowmaArray[0] && fastmaArray[1] > slowmaArray[1]&& MacdValue<0){
     
      printf("sell");
      //sell order
      double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
      double sl = bid -50 * SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
      double tp = bid +200 * SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);

      trade.Sell(1,_Symbol,bid,sl,tp,"sell trade");
      }
 
Take your time :)
 
you are trying to bid with ask price

double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:

you are trying to bid with ask price

Oh i forgot to change it thank you :)))) ...

back to my main issue see this screenshot the two  ma crossed over and the macd <0 but no sell order was taken whats wrong with my code

 

 
is that all your code?

 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:

is that all your code?

#include <Trade/Trade.mqh>

CTrade trade;

int OnInit(){

  
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
   
}
void OnTick(){

static datetime timestamp;
datetime time = iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,0);
if(timestamp != time){
   timestamp = time;

      // fast moving average
      static int handlefastma = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,14,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
      double fastmaArray[];
      CopyBuffer(handlefastma,0,1,4,fastmaArray);
      ArraySetAsSeries(fastmaArray,true);
      
      //slow moving average
      static int handleslowma = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,28,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
      double slowmaArray[];
      CopyBuffer(handleslowma,0,1,4,slowmaArray);
      ArraySetAsSeries(slowmaArray,true);
      
      //macd
      static int handleMacd = iMACD(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE);
      double macdArray [];
      CopyBuffer(handleMacd,0,0,3,macdArray);
      ArraySetAsSeries(macdArray,true);
      double MacdValue=(macdArray[1]);
      //buy
      if(fastmaArray[0] > slowmaArray[0] && fastmaArray[1] < slowmaArray[1]&& fastmaArray[2] < slowmaArray[2]){ 
      if(MacdValue>0.0)   
      printf("buy");
      // buy order
      double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
      double sl = ask -300 * SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
      double tp = ask +500 * SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);

      trade.Buy(1,_Symbol,ask,sl,tp,"buy trade");
      }
      
      
      //sell
      if(fastmaArray[0] < slowmaArray[0] && fastmaArray[1] > slowmaArray[1]&& fastmaArray[2] > slowmaArray[2]){
      if(MacdValue<0.0)
      printf("sell");
      //sell order
      double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
      double sl = bid -300 * SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
      double tp = bid +500 * SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);

      trade.Sell(1,_Symbol,bid,sl,tp,"sell trade");
      }
  

}

   
}
 
1. there is no expert working on your chart :)

2. if actually was worked, 

 if(fastmaArray[0] < slowmaArray[0] && fastmaArray[1] > slowmaArray[1]&& fastmaArray[2] > slowmaArray[2]){
      if(MacdValue<0.0)

crossing ma s in [0] bar macdvalue was not <0.0 ( it seems so on the graph ) 

all crossing condition and macd position might be at the same time ( bar )

 
Of course the conditions are not met on the screenshot.


 
I know thats why i need help :) how can i fix it?  i want it to cross(I mean the moving averages) then wait for macd to go under zero to take the sell.
 

its working but not as wanted

it took a buy order

but this is not what i want
 

I think you need to learn more from 

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs

