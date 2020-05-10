platform MT4
Andre Germe:
hello, i have windows 7 in 64 bit and i cannot install any platform because they are in 32 bits,
someone have solution excepted downgrade my windows in 32 bits please ?
thank you
I just know that I have win7, 64 bit too, and never had any problem like what you say.
As far as I know, your windows should support both 64 and 32 bit programs.
