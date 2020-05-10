platform MT4

hello, i have windows 7 in 64 bit and i cannot install any platform because they are in 32 bits,

someone have solution excepted downgrade my windows in 32 bits please ?

thank you

 
Andre Germe:

I just know that I have  win7, 64 bit too, and never had any problem like what you say.

As far as I know, your windows should support both 64 and 32 bit programs.


