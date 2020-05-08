VPS not working in metatrader 5!

Hi all , 
I rent VPS service in metatrader 5 , but i have problem "status stopped"
Anyone can help me to fix this error 
 
Try to migrate your EAs or Signals settings and it will be forced to start.

If not, change to another MQL5 VP server and try to migrate again.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Pls I need help here.
I don't know why I can't fund  my Trader 5. It's says error after consecutive times. 
 
If you are trying to deposit in your trading account (and not here in MQL5.com), contact your broker.

Don't confuse MQL5.com with your trading account, MQL5.com is not a broker, so any deposits here are only good for purchasing products, signals and Freelance jobs.
