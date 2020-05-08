VPS not working in metatrader 5!
Hi all ,
I rent VPS service in metatrader 5 , but i have problem "status stopped"
Anyone can help me to fix this error
Rami Mubarak:
Try to migrate your EAs or Signals settings and it will be forced to start.
If not, change to another MQL5 VP server and try to migrate again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Pls I need help here.
I don't know why I can't fund my Trader 5. It's says error after consecutive times.
Nelsonalo1997:
If you are trying to deposit in your trading account (and not here in MQL5.com), contact your broker.Don't confuse MQL5.com with your trading account, MQL5.com is not a broker, so any deposits here are only good for purchasing products, signals and Freelance jobs.
