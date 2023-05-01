Indicators: MACD With All Parameters
Standart MACD indicator but All parameters can be changed for users.
Extern Inputs:
FastMA method : Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted
FastMA Price : Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical and Weighted
FastMA count : Default is 12
SlowMA Method : Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted
SlowMA Price : Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical and Weighted
SlowMA Count : Default is 26
SignalMA Method : Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted
SignalMA Count : Default is 9
This is a nice indicator. If both curves used the same 0 line it would be much better and provide a much more useful information!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
MACD With All Parameters:
Standart MACD Indicator but All Parameters like as FastMA, SlowMA and SignalMA parameters can be changed
Author: Ahmet Metin Yilmaz