Indicators: MACD With All Parameters

New comment
 

MACD With All Parameters:

Standart MACD Indicator but All Parameters like as FastMA, SlowMA and SignalMA parameters can be changed

MACD With All Parameters

Author: Ahmet Metin Yilmaz

 

Standart MACD indicator but All parameters can be changed for users.

Extern Inputs:

FastMA method : Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted

FastMA Price     : Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical and Weighted 

FastMA count    : Default is 12

SlowMA Method : Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted

SlowMA Price    : Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical and Weighted 

SlowMA Count   : Default is 26

SignalMA Method : Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted 

SignalMA Count   : Default is 9

 
This is a nice indicator.  If both curves used the same 0 line it would be much better and provide a much more useful information!
New comment