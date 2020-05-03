I need a broker...

Good afternoon guys. I'm having a very hard time to find a broker on which I can trade Micro e-mini S&P 500 with MT4, since I want to use a EA. I'm living in Canada, so I need a broker that gives me support here, or that at least accepts clients from here. Thank you in advance!
 
  1. Metaquotes is not a broker.
  2. You can only trade what your broker allows.
              Market Watch → Right Click → Show All. Or,
              View (Alt+V) → Symbols (Control+U) → Double Click to add.
  3. Is MQL only for Forex? - General - MQL5 programming forum FX, metals, binary options, bit coin. MT4 doesn't allow trading shares, options and futures. MT5 does.
  4. Discussion about specific brokers is prohibited on the forum. You have to do your own research and due diligence.
              Forex Brokers Comparison & Reviews - 100forexbrokers
  5. Some demo accounts have limited duration with some brokers. Some expire after some lack of use with others.
              No expiration Demo accounts from Forex brokers - 100forexbrokers
 

Oh, I didn't know MT4 didn't allow futures... That's why I couldn't find any. Thank you William!

of course MT4 allows futures...it's about what 'your' broker allows. What William mean is that Meta Quotes is not a broker!

No MT4 doesn't allow trading Futures.
