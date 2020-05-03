I need a broker...
Good afternoon guys. I'm having a very hard time to find a broker on which I can trade Micro e-mini S&P 500 with MT4, since I want to use a EA. I'm living in Canada, so I need a broker that gives me support here, or that at least accepts clients from here. Thank you in advance!
- Metaquotes is not a broker.
- You can only trade what your broker allows.
Market Watch → Right Click → Show All. Or,
View (Alt+V) → Symbols (Control+U) → Double Click to add.
- Is MQL only for Forex? - General - MQL5 programming forum FX, metals, binary options, bit coin. MT4 doesn't allow trading shares, options and futures. MT5 does.
- Discussion about specific brokers is prohibited on the forum. You have to do your own research and due diligence.
Forex Brokers Comparison & Reviews - 100forexbrokers
- Some demo accounts have limited duration with some brokers. Some expire after some lack of use with others.
No expiration Demo accounts from Forex brokers - 100forexbrokers
Oh, I didn't know MT4 didn't allow futures... That's why I couldn't find any. Thank you William!
Annarquis:
Oh, I didn't know MT4 didn't allow futures... That's why I couldn't find any. Thank you William!
of course MT4 allows futures...it's about what 'your' broker allows. What William mean is that Meta Quotes is not a broker!
Kenneth Parling:No MT4 doesn't allow trading Futures.
of course MT4 allows futures...it's about what 'your' broker allows. What William mean is that Meta Quotes is not a broker!
