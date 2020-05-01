how to remove an unnecessary tool from the market review in MT5?

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[Deleted]  

Please tell me how to remove an unnecessary tool from the market review ?

https://prnt.sc/s996x7

The Hide button is gray and cannot be pressed ...



Скриншот
Скриншот
  • prnt.sc
Снято с помощью Lightshot
 
If you click hide all it will remove all the symbols you don't use, if you click hide but had the chart open is not going to allow you to hide it
[Deleted]  
Rodolfo Almeida Marin:
Если вы нажмете «Скрыть все», он удалит все символы, которые вы не используете, если вы нажмете «Скрыть», но если открыт график, вы не сможете его скрыть.

but I need to hide a specific character, not all!

 
This. Ug exist since ever
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