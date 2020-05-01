Question about Auto Trading

New comment
 

Hello all,

Can I close my laptop while Auto Trading is working? OR it should be working and connected to internet 24\7 ?

 
It should be working and connected with internet.

But if you use MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 for autotrading by the EA or to use subscription to the signal so you can close your laptop
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 4/5 is the best VPS solution for Forex. It is cheap, it requires no configuration and it features minimum delays to the server. For only 15 USD per month, you obtain a virtual platform that works around the clock, saves your profit and pays off. Create a remote copy of the application directly from the...
 
Sergey Golubev:
It should be working and connected with internet.

But if you use MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 for autotrading by the EA or to use subscription to the signal so you can close your laptop
Thank you 
 
Sergey Golubev:
It should be working and connected with internet.

But if you use MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 for autotrading by the EA or to use subscription to the signal so you can close your laptop

I contact the broker, They dont have the connection to the Virtual hosting, how can I get connected IF they dont have?

 
Zolomon:

I contact the broker, They dont have the connection to the Virtual hosting, how can I get connected IF they dont have?

Right click on your account in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server



 
Zolomon:

see the message

You may try again tomorrow, but it seems that your broker/server's location doesn't work with any MQL5 VP server.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You may try again tomorrow, but it seems that your broker/server's location doesn't work with any MQL5 VP server.

yes, they say they are not connected,

So is their any way to connect?

 
Zolomon:

yes, they say they are not connected,

So is their any way to connect?

No.

New comment