Question about Auto Trading
It should be working and connected with internet.
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
- www.mql5.com
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 4/5 is the best VPS solution for Forex. It is cheap, it requires no configuration and it features minimum delays to the server. For only 15 USD per month, you obtain a virtual platform that works around the clock, saves your profit and pays off. Create a remote copy of the application directly from the...
Sergey Golubev:Thank you
Sergey Golubev:
I contact the broker, They dont have the connection to the Virtual hosting, how can I get connected IF they dont have?
Zolomon:
Right click on your account in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server
Zolomon:
see the message
You may try again tomorrow, but it seems that your broker/server's location doesn't work with any MQL5 VP server.
Eleni Anna Branou:
yes, they say they are not connected,
So is their any way to connect?
Zolomon:
No.
Hello all,
Can I close my laptop while Auto Trading is working? OR it should be working and connected to internet 24\7 ?