My indicator on MT4 app
SzyTob:
How to do it?
It is possible?
Best Regards
do what...your question is very vague and i don't think anyone can answer it. You need to first think of this before posting a question;
1: Be specific and provide details of you problem and what you exactly trying to achieve
2: Post code using Alt+S with your own attempts trying to solve your problem.
As William Roeder use to post - We are no mind readers in this forum 😉
When posting code use Alt+S
I wrote my Indicator it works on windows MT4.
I want to run it on Android MT4 app.
It is possible?
SzyTob:There are no any custom tools allowed in mobile terminal sorry.
tradingview --> pine script will do the trick
