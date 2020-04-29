My indicator on MT4 app

New comment
 

How to do it?

It is possible?


Best Regards

 
SzyTob:

How to do it?

It is possible?


Best Regards

do what...your question is very vague and i don't think anyone can answer it. You need to first think of this before posting a question;

1: Be specific and provide details of you problem and what you exactly trying to achieve

2: Post code using Alt+S with your own attempts trying to solve your problem.

As William Roeder use to post - We are no mind readers in this forum 😉


When posting code use Alt+S

code

 

@Kenneth Parling

I wrote my Indicator it works on windows MT4.

I want to run it on Android MT4 app.


It is possible?

 
SzyTob:

@Kenneth Parling

I wrote my Indicator it works on windows MT4.

I want to run it on Android MT4 app.


It is possible?

There are no any custom tools allowed in mobile terminal sorry.
 
tradingview --> pine script will do the trick
New comment