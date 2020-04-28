OnCalculate function error
Sorry!! Here it is my code
// List of MAs: // MA_Method= 0: SMA - Simple Moving Average // MA_Method= 1: EMA - Exponential Moving Average // List of Prices: // Price = 0 - Close // Price = 1 - Open // Price = 2 - High // Price = 3 - Low // Price = 4 - Median Price = (High+Low)/2 // Price = 5 - Typical Price = (High+Low+Close)/3 // Price = 6 - Weighted Close = (High+Low+Close*2)/4 // Price = 7 - Heiken Ashi Close // Price = 8 - Heiken Ashi Open // Price = 9 - Heiken Ashi High // Price =10 - Heiken Ashi Low #include <stdlib.mqh> #property copyright "Jesús Tortosa" #property link "http://www.jesustortosa.com" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_minimum 0.00 #property indicator_maximum 100.00 #property indicator_level1 50 #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_color1 Silver #property indicator_width1 5 #property indicator_color2 DeepSkyBlue #property indicator_width2 5 #property indicator_color3 Tomato #property indicator_width3 5 #property indicator_color4 White #property indicator_width4 2 #property indicator_color5 White #property indicator_width5 1 //---- extern int TimeFrame = 15; extern int Price = 0; extern int MA_Period = 14; extern int MA_Shift = 0; extern int MA_Method = 1; extern int Color_Mode = 1; extern int Sound_Mode = 0; //0-off,1-on(works only with Color_Mode=1) extern int Sound_Shift = 0; //0-open bar(multiple),1-closed bar(once) extern string Buy_Sound = "alert.wav"; extern string Sell_Sound = "alert2.wav"; extern string PriceMode = ""; extern string _0 = "Close"; extern string _1 = "Open"; extern string _2 = "High"; extern string _3 = "Low"; extern string _4 = "Median"; extern string _5 = "Typical"; extern string _6 = "Weighted Close"; extern string _7 = "Heiken Ashi Close"; extern string _8 = "Heiken Ashi Open"; extern string _9 = "Heiken Ashi High"; extern string _10 = "Heiken Ashi Low"; extern string MAMode = ""; extern string __0 = "SMA"; extern string __1 = "EMA"; double MA[]; double Up[]; double Dn[]; double aPrice[]; //---- double tmp[][2]; double haClose[2], haOpen[2], haHigh[2], haLow[2]; int draw_begin, arraysize; string IndicatorName, TF, short_name; int sUp = 0, sDn =0; datetime prevtime, prevhatime; //| Stocatic Special Convertion Functions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int LastTradeTime; double ExtHistoBuffer[]; double ExtHistoBuffer2[]; //void SetLoopCount(int loops) //{ //} void SetIndexValue(int shift, double value) { ExtHistoBuffer[shift] = value; // Print ("ExtHistoBuffer :" ,value); // green } void SetIndexValue2(int shift, double value) { ExtHistoBuffer2[shift] = value; // Print ("ExtHistoBuffer2 :" ,value); // green } double GetIndexValue(int shift) { return(ExtHistoBuffer[shift]); } double GetIndexValue2(int shift) { return(ExtHistoBuffer2[shift]); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| End | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //---- IndicatorDigits(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_DIGITS)); if(TimeFrame == 0 || TimeFrame < Period()) TimeFrame = Period(); //---- IndicatorBuffers(6); SetIndexBuffer(0, MA); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexShift(0,MA_Shift*TimeFrame/Period()); SetIndexBuffer(1, Up); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexShift(1,MA_Shift*TimeFrame/Period()); SetIndexBuffer(2, Dn); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexShift(2,MA_Shift*TimeFrame/Period()); SetIndexBuffer(3,aPrice); SetIndexBuffer(4, ExtHistoBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(5, ExtHistoBuffer2); draw_begin=2*MathCeil(0.5*(MA_Period+1))*TimeFrame/Period(); SetIndexDrawBegin(0,draw_begin); SetIndexDrawBegin(1,draw_begin); SetIndexDrawBegin(2,draw_begin); SetIndexStyle(4, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_SOLID); SetIndexStyle(5, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_SOLID); //---- switch(MA_Method) { case 1 : short_name="EMA("; break; default: MA_Method=0; short_name="SMA("; } switch(TimeFrame) { case 1 : TF = "M1" ; break; case 5 : TF = "M5" ; break; case 15 : TF = "M15"; break; case 30 : TF = "M30"; break; case 60 : TF = "H1" ; break; case 240 : TF = "H4" ; break; case 1440 : TF = "D1" ; break; case 10080 : TF = "W1" ; break; case 43200 : TF = "MN1"; break; default : TF = "Current"; } IndicatorName = WindowExpertName(); IndicatorShortName(short_name+MA_Period+")"+" "+TF); SetIndexLabel(1,short_name+MA_Period+")"+" "+TF+" UpTrend"); SetIndexLabel(2,short_name+MA_Period+")"+" "+TF+" DnTrend"); SetIndexLabel(0,short_name+MA_Period+")"+" "+TF); //---- ArrayResize(tmp,arraysize); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| AllAverages_v3.1 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { //localvariables EMA double MA, Up, Dn; //EMA int limit, y i; //EMA int cnt_bars = IndicatorCounted(); //EMA // } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Local variables Stocastic | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double AA = 0; double bb = 0; double aa1 = 0; double cnt1 = 0; int shift = 0; double cnt = 0; double loopbegin = 0; double loopbegin2 = 0; double loopbegin3 = 0; bool first = True; double prevbars = 0; double sum = 0; double smconst = 0; double smconst1 = 0; double prev = 0; double prev1 = 0; double prev2 = 0; double prev3 = 0; double weight = 0; double linear = 0; double MAValue = 0; double MAValue2 = 0; double mavalue3 = 0; string MAstring = ""; double MyHigh = 0; double MyLow = 0; int counter = 0; //double Price = 0; //double Price1 = 0; double tmpDevAA = 0; SetLoopCount(0); smconst = 2 / (1+Slw); smconst1 = 2 / (1+Slwsignal); loopbegin = loopbegin+1; for(shift =Barcount;shift >=0 ;shift --) { prev = GetIndexValue2(shift+1); // Yousky 15/05/2006 - Change to avoid Zero divide exception. AA = 0; tmpDevAA = (High[Highest(NULL, 0, MODE_HIGH,shift+Pds,Pds)] - Low[Lowest(NULL, 0, MODE_LOW,shift+Pds,Pds)]); if (tmpDevAA != 0) AA = 100* ((Close[shift] - Low[Lowest(NULL, 0, MODE_LOW,shift+Pds,Pds)]) / tmpDevAA); // --- MAValue2 = smconst * (AA-prev) + prev; SetIndexValue2(shift,MAValue2); loopbegin = loopbegin-1; } loopbegin2 = loopbegin2+1; for(shift =Barcount-Pds;shift >=0 ;shift --){ MyHigh = -999999; MyLow = 99999999; for(counter =shift;counter <=Pds + shift ;counter ++){ Price= GetIndexValue2(counter); if( Price > MyHigh ) MyHigh = Price; if( Pds <= 0 ) MyHigh = Price; if( Price < MyLow ) MyLow = Price; if( Pds <= 0 ) MyLow = Price; } prev1 = GetIndexValue(shift+1); aa1=GetIndexValue2(shift); // Yousky 15/05/2006 - Change to avoid Zero divide exception. bb= 0; if ((MyHigh-MyLow) != 0) bb=100*(aa1-MyLow)/(MyHigh-MyLow); // --- MAValue = smconst * (bb-prev1) + prev1; SetIndexValue(shift,MAValue); loopbegin2 = loopbegin2-1; } //Print (MAValue); // green loopbegin3 = loopbegin3+1; for(shift =Barcount;shift >=0 ;shift --){ prev2=GetIndexValue2(shift+1); prev3=GetIndexValue(shift); mavalue3= smconst1 * (prev3-prev2) +prev2; SetIndexValue2(shift,mavalue3); loopbegin3 = loopbegin3-1; } ´ if(cnt_bars > 0) limit = Bars - cnt_bars - 1; if(cnt_bars < 0) return(0); if(cnt_bars < 1) { limit = Bars - 1; for(i=Bars-1;i>0;i--) { MA[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; Up[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; Dn[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } //---- if(TimeFrame != Period()) { limit = MathMax(limit,TimeFrame/Period()+1); for(shift = 0;shift < limit;shift++) { y = iBarShift(NULL,TimeFrame,Time[shift]); MA[shift] = iCustom(NULL,TimeFrame,IndicatorName,0,Price,MA_Period,MA_Shift,MA_Method,Color_Mode,Sound_Mode,Sound_Shift,Buy_Sound,Sell_Sound,0,y); if(Color_Mode > 0) { Up[shift] = iCustom(NULL,TimeFrame,IndicatorName,0,Price,MA_Period,MA_Shift,MA_Method,Color_Mode,Sound_Mode,Sound_Shift,Buy_Sound,Sell_Sound,1,y); Dn[shift] = iCustom(NULL,TimeFrame,IndicatorName,0,Price,MA_Period,MA_Shift,MA_Method,Color_Mode,Sound_Mode,Sound_Shift,Buy_Sound,Sell_Sound,2,y); } } return(0); } else { for(shift=limit;shift>=0;shift--) { if(arraysize > 1 && prevtime != Time[shift]) { for(i=0;i<arraysize;i++) tmp[i][1] = tmp[i][0]; prevtime = Time[shift]; } if(Price <= 6) aPrice[shift] = iMA(NULL,0,1,0,0,Price,shift); else if(Price > 6 && Price <= 10) aPrice[shift] = HeikenAshi(Price-7,shift); switch(MA_Method) { case 1 : MA[shift] = EMA(aPrice[shift],MA[shift+1],MA_Period,shift); break; default: MA[shift] = SMA(aPrice,MA_Period,shift); break; } if(Color_Mode == 1) { Up[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE; Dn[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE; if(MA[shift] > MA[shift+1]) Up[shift] = MA[shift]; else if(MA[shift] < MA[shift+1]) Dn[shift] = MA[shift]; if(Sound_Mode == 1 && shift == 0) { if(((Sound_Shift > 0 && sUp == 0) || Sound_Shift == 0) && MA[shift+Sound_Shift] > MA[shift+1+Sound_Shift] && MA[shift+1+Sound_Shift] <= MA[shift+2+Sound_Shift]) { if(Sound_Shift > 0) {sUp = 1; sDn = 0;} PlaySound(Buy_Sound); } else if(((Sound_Shift > 0 && sDn == 0) || Sound_Shift == 0) && MA[shift+Sound_Shift] < MA[shift+1+Sound_Shift] && MA[shift+1+Sound_Shift] >= MA[shift+2+Sound_Shift]) { if(Sound_Shift > 0) {sUp = 0; sDn = 1;} PlaySound(Sell_Sound); } } } } } return(0); } // MA_Method=0: SMA - Simple Moving Average double SMA(double array[],int per,int bar) { double Sum = 0; for(int i = 0;i < per;i++) Sum += array[bar+i]; return(Sum/per); } // MA_Method=1: EMA - Exponential Moving Average double EMA(double price,double prev,int per,int bar) { if(bar >= Bars - 2) double ema = price; else ema = prev + 2.0/(1+per)*(price - prev); return(ema); }
You should have just edited your original post.
Is your actual code all double spaced; or did you not paste the actual code in the SRC box? Unreadable.
- elfuncionari:Your code has no OnCalculate function.
- "An error?" "Doesn't work" is meaningless — just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires — meaningless.
- Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem. Use the debugger or print out your variables, including _LastError and prices and find out why. Do you really expect us to debug your code for you?
- Your string inputs are unworkable. Don't use ints
when you mean bool or an enum. Don't use strings
when you mean enum.
Unworkable
extern string MAMode = ""; extern string __0 = "SMA"; extern string __1 = "EMA"; extern int MA_Method = 1; switch(MA_Method){ case 1 : short_name="EMA("; break; default: MA_Method=0; short_name="SMA("; }
Simple
enum eMode { MA_SMA, // Simple MA MA_EMA // Exponential MA }; extern eMode MA_Method=MA_SMA; switch(MA_Method){ case MA_EMA : short_name="EMA("; break; default: short_name="SMA("; }
