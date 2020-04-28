Moving VPSs and impact on licenses
Byte1999:
Hello,
I own licenses of various products here on mql5. I have three questions around the two of them:
- I had both of them running on one VPS, and the VPS company shut it down without telling me, because the sponsoring broker did not pay. So I would really like to move to a new VPS, likely AMAZON or Google to get more computing power for less money and get away from a VPS vendor that shuts down my vps without warning. Is there any way to avoid losing a license or for the vendor to add a license for me?
- Kind of related to this, a second VPS I am using will need to be re-installed because of issues when updating Windows. They said they would expect me to lose a license when they do that. Again, any way to not use another license?
- For my understanding: If I am on an AWS VPS and change the configuration, would that also require another activation?
Never had issues with my VPS, but it seems once they start ...
If you are using other than MQL5 VPS, you will need 1 activation in order to install your MQL5 purchases on each VPS provider/computer.
The same goes for your need to re-install after a major Windows upgrade.
With MQL5 VPS, you can use your EAs in many different MQL5 VPSs under the same MQL5 account, without to spend another activation, as long as you use them on the same computer.
it is my first time to use vps, I would like to know how can I stop renting MQL vps? I means if I don't want to keep using it how should I stop and prevent to pay for it?
You can choose not to automatically renew your MQL5 VPS subscription (untick the option).
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
