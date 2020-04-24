Fibonacci Stoploss and takeprofit
Do not complicate things. Just calculate the Fibo prices
Suppose the price rises from $10 to $15, and these two price levels are the points used to draw the retracement indicator. Then, the 23.6% level will be at $13.82 ($15 - ($5 x 0.236) = $13.82). The 50% level will be at $12.50 ($15 - ($5 x 0.5) = $12.50).
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Hello.. good day..
please is something wrong with my codes..
am trying to code EA to identify Fibonacci levels that are manually plotted from
insert>Fibonacci>Retracement..
The EA is not placing the stoploss and takeprofit!! at those levels..
the entry signals are wrong.. my entry signal
The First candle needs to be outside of the bollinger band and then the second candle needs to be higher than the first candle.
entry once crossed below
this is example of a sell
finding first candle that crossed the BB must be Lower than upper candle
The entry point is only entered if the second candle closes inside of the bollinger band and the target is the 50% Fib level.
is this code correct to get the previous closed High[1]
What am i doing wrong