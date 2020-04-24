When you make a purchase, you cannot use the funds you have deposited.

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I'm thinking of buying an expert advisor.

I currently have $50 on deposit within MQL5. If you try to settle for $300 for a product, it will show up at $300 for the full amount.

Can't I use the $50 I have on deposit? I want to settle the remaining $250 with a new PayPal.




 
Yoshi Azu:

I'm thinking of buying an expert advisor.

I currently have $50 on deposit within MQL5. If you try to settle for $300 for a product, it will show up at $300 for the full amount.

Can't I use the $50 I have on deposit? I want to settle the remaining $250 with a new PayPal.




No, you should deposit the rest $250 into your MQL5 account and pay with your MQL5 balance.

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