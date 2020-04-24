When you make a purchase, you cannot use the funds you have deposited.
Yoshi Azu:
I'm thinking of buying an expert advisor.
I currently have $50 on deposit within MQL5. If you try to settle for $300 for a product, it will show up at $300 for the full amount.
Can't I use the $50 I have on deposit? I want to settle the remaining $250 with a new PayPal.
No, you should deposit the rest $250 into your MQL5 account and pay with your MQL5 balance.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm thinking of buying an expert advisor.
I currently have $50 on deposit within MQL5. If you try to settle for $300 for a product, it will show up at $300 for the full amount.
Can't I use the $50 I have on deposit? I want to settle the remaining $250 with a new PayPal.