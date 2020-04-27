Indicator with the % of the Day
Hello,
Is there an indicator to tell me the% of the day?
For example the DAX: it displays + 1.25% above ...
Thank you
Ron77:
Hello,
Is there an indicator to tell me the% of the day?
For example the DAX: it displays + 1.25% above ...
Thank you
Hello,
Someone know how please ?
Thanks
Ron77 :
Hello,
Someone know how please ?
Thanks
No one can understand: what exactly do you need.
I found one indicator but for MT4 only sorry -
----------------
Percentage - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Percentage
- www.mql5.com
The problem arise when I want to know what is current daily percentage gain/loss at current price in this moment. Then I found the solutions to display current daily, weekly, monthly percentage gain in terminal windows. This will help me to know if current price is overbought or oversold at this time because certain pair only has certain daily...
i think you need average true range indicator
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register