Virtual server data migration failed. ex4 file in the old version
Quoc Huy:
I cannot contact the author to upgrade. Is there any other way to sync with mql5 vps without ea upgrade?
I am afraid not.
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I cannot contact the author to upgrade. Is there any other way to sync with mql5 vps without ea upgrade?