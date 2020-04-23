OrderSend: Error code 131 Help Needed
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. We can't see your broken code — we can only guess. And you haven't provided any information for that.
HEy Willliam thanks for reading.
The EA I am trying is <Deleted> (bought in the market), I am trying to see the code with metaeditor, but it´s my first time using it, however, I can open any EA and see the code but can´t do it with Asmani, it just doesn´t open, I remember from the comments section of the EA a client complained because he wanted to open the document and edit the code but the developer didn´t allow so, so I guess that´s why code isn't opening but the rest are.
<Deleted>
On another hand this problem didn´t happen when I made the backtest when I purchased it a year ago, now I wanted to try different things and faced this issue.
PS. If this is only for developers sorry for the offtopic and wrong section..
HEy Willliam thanks for reading.
The EA I am trying is <Deleted>(bought in the market), I am trying to see the code with metaeditor, but it´s my first time using it, however, I can open any EA and see the code but can´t do it with Asmani, it just doesn´t open, I remember from the comments section of the EA a client complained because he wanted to open the document and edit the code but the developer didn´t allow so, so I guess that´s why code isn't opening but the rest are.
<Deleted>
On another hand this problem didn´t happen when I made the backtest when I purchased it a year ago, now I wanted to try different things and faced this issue.
PS. If this is only for developers sorry for the offtopic and wrong section..
The issue is in the code. Something bought from the Market doesn't provide it of course.
Contact the seller and ask him to fix it.
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Hello
I am backtesting an EA and a strange problem is happening to me.
When I set it with autolots for 0.01 lot for each 500 balance, with 10,000 starting balance, it works perfectly backtesting in "Open Prices Only " mode, no 131 error or any kind of issues.
Now, with exactly same settings, but switching to "Everytick" mode then the problem appears:
Exactly same settings, it HAS enough money for opening a 0.50 lot position with 10,000 balance
This is getting me crazy... What could be the issue?
Many thnks in advance!