difference in FTSE100 prices between MT4 and actual prices

I think - it depends on the broker, because every broker may have the different datafeed.
And every broker may have the different time on the chart (for example, 22/4/20 at 10.00 on one broker may be 22/4/20 at 12.00 on the other platform, and 22/4/20 at 10.00 on Alpari broker MT4 may be different time on the other broker with same MT4).
This is Alpari -
Hi all! Might is a stupid question but i don't get it and i would like to enlighten please. I start to use MT4 for my spread bettings and i only bet to FTSE100.I notice since yesterday that the highest price for FTSE100 that i have got from all the other platforms even from Bloomberg TV is different from the highest price that i have got from MT4. Is not due to the delay prices is just a massive difference in highest price.To be more specific today 22/4/20 at 10.00 the highest price that i can see for FTSE100 in any platform is 5728 when in MT4 the highest price today was 5708. Why this difference? What i don't get it or I'm doing wrong? Can you help please?
These are future index prices and they differ from broker to broker.
This is JAFX (same platform: MT4)
.. and so on.
-------------------
It is based on the choice -
- Many traders are selecting the broker based on the regulation (regulated broker);
- and other traders are selecting the broker based on good data quotes/datafeed;
- and the traders are selecting the broker based on the location of the broker;
- other traders want to select the brokers to trade some particular symbols;
- other traders are selecting the brokers according to the spread and slippage and so on ...
Your spreadbet in the UK will be based on a CFD derivative of the front future for the FTSE so the price will never match the actual FTSE but should match the front future contract.
so FTSE --> next futures contract --> CFD --> Spreadbet
Thank you for your answer Sergey...So basically if any broker has different prices its a guessing game where you gonna place your bet. For example my tradeline is Sharepad (or any other platform) says go short now but in MT4 as has not touch the tradeline you can not go sort yet??how frustrating this can be....
And some traders are trying to select the broker based on the quality of the data.
The prices are not centralized, and the price may be different by several pips by high/low of the bar in intra-day basis for example (but not too much difference).
