Pivot Preference
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Greetings.
This indicator is called Pivot Preference. It plots (1-(P-S1)/(R1-P)) in a separate window, where P is the central Pivot (HLC/3), S1 is first support((2*P)-PreviousHigh), and R1 is first resistance((2*P)-PreviousLow).
This indicator (#PivPrefBias.mq4) has
...now, it plots like this:
this is PivPrefBias set to Daily...
...and, what I could never figure out is how to make it also Plot One Duration In The Future. The only way I resolved this was by making a second indicator called #Bias_mod_beta.mq4 (attached).
Now, this Bias_mod_beta has
but later in the code, it uses a bool PlotTrend with in subwindow=1
now, only if I place both of these indicators on the chart do I get One Future Duration
same chart as above, with both indi-s on, about 10 minutes later after some news just now
...see, now it plots the future Pivot Preference.
How to make it one Indicator?
...or is it impossible? as per https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/customind/propertiesandfunctions