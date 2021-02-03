MQL5.com problem with Agents map ??!!
The JavaScript code to create the map is buggy. The list of agents data should have each element wrapped in curly braces. Also, the google maps script needs to be added to the Content Security Policy (script-src) to work in modern browsers.
Only MetaQuotes can fix this, but I found no way of contacting them. The chatbot is, unfortunately, unhelpful.
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Is it normal that agents' user map always remain empty ?