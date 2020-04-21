Calculating the average value of a specific difference in mql4

Hello everyone, so i've been trying to create my custom indicator, but i'm having trouble creating the "iMaOnArray" of this calculation. 


What i basically wanna do is retrieve the average value of the difference between close price and LWMA(Linear Weighted Moving Average)  when close price is higher than LWMA and vice versa ( so AVG(Close[i] - LWMA)).

I tried doing this by using iMaOnArray, but i don't get a specific value. Anyone can help?

double CalculateAVGLongRange()
{

double BBMid = 0;
double LWMA  = 0;
double ALWMA[];
double ABBMID[];
double Shift[];
double AVGLongRange;

for(int i=0;i<CalculateBars;i++)
  {
   
   BBMid = iBands(Symbol(),Period(),20,2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,i);
   LWMA  = iMA(Symbol(),Period(),20,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);

   
   
   if(Close[i] > BBMid && LWMA > BBMid)
      {
       if(Close[i] > LWMA)
         {
            ArrayResize(ALWMA,CalculateBars);
            ArrayResize(Shift,CalculateBars);
            ArrayFill(ALWMA,0,i,LWMA);
            
            double ShiftC= Close[i] - ALWMA[i];
            ArrayFill(Shift,0,i,ShiftC);
            AVGLongRange =iMAOnArray(Shift,CalculateBars,14,0,MODE_SMA,i);
            Print("Shift is :",Shift[0]);
            Sleep(9999);
           
            
         }   
      
      }
   
   
  }
if(AVGLongRange > 0 ) return(AVGLongRange);
else return(0);
}

Thanks in advance to whoever will help me :) 

  1. Set your arrays to as-series before filling.
  2. Fill your arrays and then compute your average, or count down so you try to compute average of filled elements.
 
William Roeder:
  1. Set your arrays to as-series before filling.
Ok thank you very much, I’ll try and let you know 
 
So i tried, and now i can retrieve the information from the single row in the array. What i don't understand is why if i print it it won't give me the same value on every print. Probably because i set the shift on "i" in the LWMA parameters?

double CalculateAVGLongRange()
{

double BBMid = 0;
double LWMA  = 0;
double ALWMA[];
double ABBMID[];
double Shift[];
double AVGLongRange = 0;
double ShiftC = 0;

 for(int i=Bars-1;i>=0;i--)
  {
   
   BBMid = iBands(Symbol(),Period(),20,2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,i);
   LWMA  = iMA(Symbol(),Period(),20,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);

   
   
   //if(Close[i] > BBMid && LWMA > BBMid)
      {
       if(Close[i] > LWMA)
         {
            ArrayResize(ALWMA,Bars);
            ArrayResize(Shift,Bars);
            ArraySetAsSeries(ALWMA,true);
            ArrayFill(ALWMA,0,Bars,LWMA);
            ShiftC= Close[i] - ALWMA[i];
            ArraySetAsSeries(Shift,true);

            

            ArrayFill(Shift,0,i,ShiftC);
            AVGLongRange =iMAOnArray(Shift,Bars,14,0,MODE_SMA,0);
            Print(ALWMA[0]);
            
           
            

           
            
         }   
      
      }
   
   
  }
if(AVGLongRange > 0 ) return(AVGLongRange);
else return(0);
}
void Plot(){

for(int i=0;i<CalculateBars;i++)
  {
   double  BBMid = iBands(Symbol(),Period(),20,2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,i);
   double  LWMA  = iMA(Symbol(),Period(),20,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
   LongRangeBandDownBuffer[i] = LWMA;
   LongRangeBandUpBuffer[i] = LWMA+CalculateAVGLongRange();
  }

}




