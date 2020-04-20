i can not see my signal after approved for production use and is available to the public.
Duong Hoang Vu:
Hi guys,
My signal was approved as production and public available, but when i go to signal board, i can not see my signal.
Something wrong with my config? Pls help me a bit.
Best regards.
Its too early, not all signals are rated and ranked after they are published.
Keep trading well and be patient.
Thanks Eleni Anna Branou,
This is the first time i public my signal to mql5. Maybe i need learn more and more.
Thansk again.
