Some jobs aren't clickable in freelance section.
Abdelrahman Shehata:
Hello
Hello
if you take a closer look you see those are 'Personal' jobs
Kenneth Parling:
if you take a closer look you see those are 'Personal' jobs
Thanks for the explanation.
Abdelrahman Shehata:
Thanks for the explanation.
you're welcome.
pretty obvious if you had opened you eyes 😊
