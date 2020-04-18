Some jobs aren't clickable in freelance section.

Hello
Some jobs aren't clickable in freelance section.
may i know the reason?
is they just not ready to execute or something?
 
Abdelrahman Shehata:
if you take a closer look you see those are 'Personal' jobs

 
Kenneth Parling:

if you take a closer look you see those are 'Personal' jobs

Thanks for the explanation.

 
Abdelrahman Shehata:

Thanks for the explanation.

you're welcome.

pretty obvious if you had opened you eyes 😊

personal_job

