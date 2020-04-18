No market UI on my MT5 platform
I want to install an indicator but can't see market UI on my tool box what will I do?
Login with your MQL5.com account on your terminal first, then try.
MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
Market tab?
My MT5 did not have Market tab, and I fixed it by myself - look at the information below
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.10 10:48
I just discovered about how to fix it:
go to the Journal in Metatrader to see the recommendation:
And I use this link to install the latest Internet Explorer:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/internet-explorer-11-for-windows-7-details.aspx
and I got the Market tab -
----------------
So, if you do not see the Market tab on the latest build of Metatrader (or if you are having the error with this Market tab for example) -
install (or re-install) Internet Explorer to the latest version (to the version 11 for example).
