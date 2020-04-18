No market UI on my MT5 platform

I want to install an indicator but can't see market UI on my tool box what will I do? 

 
Login with your MQL5.com account on your terminal first, then try.

MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.



 

Market tab?
My MT5 did not have Market tab, and I fixed it by myself - look at the information below

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.10 10:48

I just discovered about how to fix it:

go to the Journal in Metatrader to see the recommendation:

And I use this link to install the latest Internet Explorer:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/internet-explorer-11-for-windows-7-details.aspx
and I got the Market tab -

So, if you do not see the Market tab on the latest build of Metatrader (or if you are having the error with this Market tab for example) - install (or re-install) Internet Explorer to the latest version (to the version 11 for example).


 
thank you so so much... i will try it out immediately
