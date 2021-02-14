unresolved import function call DLL
You could try putting the dll on another location as described here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/runtime/imports.
- www.mql5.com
You could try putting the dll on another location as described here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/runtime/imports.
hi dear
it's not work.
i can use other DLL but when i compile it with Visual C++ it's not work !
how can i compile my DLL to work well in Mql4?
best
Check the dependencies http://prntscr.com/400oez
Maybe an another DLL is missing from the VPS.
Check the dependencies http://prntscr.com/400oez
Maybe an another DLL is missing from the VPS.
Hi dear
i don't think it can be the problem
because it is an example i download it (DLL +source code), that DLL work well
but with same source code when i compile it not work !! (i compile it with Visual C++)
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Hi
DLL with EA work Well in my pc (i test it in two metatrader and no problem) but i get error in my vps !
i put DLL in right place see image, but MT4 can't load DLL or Call it.
unresolved import function call cannot call
call DLL :
#import "demo.dll"
int Account_check(int acc,int acc2);
#import
and this is CPP
MT4_EXPFUNC int __stdcall Account_check(int acc,int acc2)
{
if (acc==acc2) return(1);
return(0);
}