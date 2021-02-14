unresolved import function call DLL

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Hi

DLL with EA work Well in my pc (i test it in two metatrader and no problem) but i get error in my vps !

i put DLL in right place see image, but MT4 can't load DLL or Call it.

unresolved import function call cannot call

call DLL :


#import "demo.dll"
   int Account_check(int acc,int acc2);
#import



and this is  CPP

MT4_EXPFUNC int __stdcall Account_check(int acc,int acc2)
  {
      if (acc==acc2) return(1);
   return(0);
  }

 

You could try putting the dll on another location as described here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/runtime/imports.

Documentation on MQL5: MQL5 programs / Call of Imported Functions
Documentation on MQL5: MQL5 programs / Call of Imported Functions
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5 programs / Call of Imported Functions - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
midnightwalker0:

You could try putting the dll on another location as described here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/runtime/imports.

hi dear

it's not work.

i can use other DLL but when i compile it with Visual C++ it's not work !

how can i compile my DLL to work well in Mql4?

best

 

Check the dependencies http://prntscr.com/400oez

Maybe an another DLL is missing from the VPS.

 
lost89:

Check the dependencies http://prntscr.com/400oez

Maybe an another DLL is missing from the VPS.

Hi dear

i don't think it can be the problem

because it is an example i download it (DLL +source code), that DLL work well

but with same source code when i compile it not work !! (i compile it with Visual C++)

best

 
Did you just simply compile the cpp without def file?
 
open mt4 tools>options>expert advisor  and check allow dll import
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