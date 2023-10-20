Subscription not permitted.
I just setup my account to public. It show Subscription not permitted. Anyone can tell what's the problem?
Tang Chian:
Under that message it writes something else too, have you read it?
It is written:
"Subscription to signals with a leverage exceeding 1:500 is not permitted"
and your leverage is 1:1000
Oic... It is CENT type account. That's why i use higher leverage. hmm... at this moment i have many trade is opening, can't change leverage.
Cent accounts can't be used for paid signals too and if yours was published as such, it shouldn't have.
Oic...it quite sad to heard about this limitation. :(
Hi , I have change the leverage from 1:1000 to 1:500 for my own signal, what should i do if the system still not update the leverage in the system of MQL5?
Lim Siau Jun #:It is not immediate updated for the leverage (some stats are updated once in a day for example).
But as I see from your signal (in your profile) - your leverage is 1:500 now.
