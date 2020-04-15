EA needed
Dan Moldovan:
Hello,
I am looking for a EA that will help me to avoid setting a Stop Loss order in the market
Instead, it will close the position if the stop level was touched.
Is there such a EA for downloading ?
search the site and find out....if you don't find something similar to what you are looking for or no one help you create such ea for free you can order one in Freelance
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
- www.mql5.com
