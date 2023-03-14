Home computer After windows10 has a big update it took away 1 activation - page 2
then what was that big update i had on win10 regarding security flaw or wtv issue? it took me like 30 min to update...
I have a log here of windows update:
"
Feature in the windows 10 pro update:
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/whats-new/whats-new-windows-10-version-1909
And the date that it took 1 activation from the ea i purchased:March 22, 2020 . I just noticed it recently too...
You didn't get it. I did not say you had not a major upgrade. I said it's not one recently published. There can be a lot of times between the official release and the actual time it's installed on your computer.
Ah ok. Yeah it's a novermber update that i have installed on march