Volume indicator on MT5 not same as other platforms
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Hello
Please assist me with settings on how to set my volume to work. I have more than one Brokers using MT5 now my problem I tried to set volume indicator to Binary.com indicator but the way it showing is not similar to other MT5. What must I do because if I compare settings with other MT5's are the same but results are not same.I attached the photo so that you can spot the different and please assist me.
I want to set volume to same like picture on the right not on the left. how to do that because setting are same for both platforms but produce different results.
Thanks
o