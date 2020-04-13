Virtual Hosting Problem!!
If you are on MT5 so check VPS tab in Metatrader -
If you are using MT4 so check the following post -
Virtual hosting using a template
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.02.07 11:08...
When you use MQL5 VPS you do not need to keep your computer on.
You must synchronize properly your EAs and/or indicators in order to work on the virtual server.
Your MQL5 VPS's journal log will begin recording after your first synchronization.
In order to synchronize an Expert Advisor with your MQL5 VPS server, you need to attach your EA on a chart, click the Auto Trading button and then right click on your VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators.
After the synchronization you check the VPS (right click) >> Journals, that you are getting the following message: 1 (or whatever) chart, 1 (or whatever) EA, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal disabled.
After the synchronization with your MQL5 VPS you DO NOT keep the Auto Trading button ON.
Thank you. But the problem is when I push right click on your VPS server I just only have Details and Journals, I dind't have any more options, like Synchronize experts, indicators... What I supose to do?
I'm using Mt4
You are not logged into the account that you want to make the synchronization.
I'm logged... Maybe the problem is that it's an Investor account?
Of course, you cannot perform such actions with investor password privileges.
Ok, thank you so much.
I have purchased a month for an FBS hosting, but it has remained in migration required, I have never had a window to perform the migration, how I can migrate now if I don't have any way to do it?
I got this: 2020.04.13 01:18:57.246 Virtual Hosting: 6121190 your environment is not synchronized with hosting server 'MQL5 London 03' for account '210245536' on 'FBS-Real-1'
Thank you