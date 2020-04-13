Creating EA in MetaEditor, based on custom indicator.

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Hi all,


I am trying to create an EA using the wizzard but the custom indicator i want to use is not visible in the drop down menu.


Can someone help me with this?

Many thanks

EA

 
moneyuk :

Hi all,


I am trying to create an EA using the wizzard but the custom indicator i want to use is not visible in the drop down menu .


Can someone help me with this?

Many thanks

Have you written, in MQL5, a signal module of a custom indicator?

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