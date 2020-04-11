"Trade" tab in Tool Box Window.

New comment
 
How to find "Trade" tab in tool box window?
 
12232203:
How to find "Trade" tab in tool box window?

Its usually there, when you are logged into a valid real or demo account.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Its usually there, when you are logged into a valid real or demo account.

But if I logged into my account it doesn't appear in tool box window.... so I can't monitor my trading position easily...
 
12232203:
How to find "Trade" tab in tool box window?

 
12232203:
But if I logged into my account it doesn't appear in tool box window.... so I can't monitor my trading position easily...

Re-install your MT5 terminal.

New comment