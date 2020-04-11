"Trade" tab in Tool Box Window.
12232203:
Its usually there, when you are logged into a valid real or demo account.
Eleni Anna Branou:But if I logged into my account it doesn't appear in tool box window.... so I can't monitor my trading position easily...
12232203:
12232203:
But if I logged into my account it doesn't appear in tool box window.... so I can't monitor my trading position easily...
Re-install your MT5 terminal.
