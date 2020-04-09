Have issue with MT5 indicator on reloading MT5 app
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/5
Reading the manual helped ... IndicatorsCounted section.
if(!iAtr.timedEvent) { Print(__FUNCTION__," !timedEvent "); return rates_total; } else if(!iAtr.haveData) { // first pass iAtr.haveData = true; return (1); Print(__FUNCTION__," !havedata, limit: ",limit); } else { limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if(limit > 0) limit -=1; } //. //. //.
So specific problem I made is solved and I now have opportunity to check out and develop the code
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I created a MT5 indicator. It seems to work but has a problem when reloading MT5 for a higher timeframe than the chart period:
above: recompile or drag and drop
above: reloading the MT5 application
I cant understand why iBarshift returns -1 (see trace for index on reloading the MT5 app above).
I see I can override a Initialise stub of CAtr (ATR object code above), but am at a loss as to what to reset/include to get it operating correctly
Any direction appreciated