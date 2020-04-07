Build a mini chart
Naqibjan:
Hello to all my friends and professors.
I want to create a mini chart that allows you to add any indicator separately.
Is it possible for friends to help?
It should be like this
there is no easy solution you have to draw everything using Objects
Naqibjan:
Hello to all my friends and professors.
I want to create a mini chart that allows you to add any indicator separately.
Is it possible for friends to help?
It should be like this
There are many friends just waiting to help you out ------> Freelance
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Is it possible for friends to help?
It should be like this