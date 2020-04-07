Build a mini chart

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Hello to all my friends and professors.
I want to create a mini chart that allows you to add any indicator separately.

Is it possible for friends to help?


It should be like this

It should be like this

 
Naqibjan:

Hello to all my friends and professors.
I want to create a mini chart that allows you to add any indicator separately.

Is it possible for friends to help?


It should be like this


there is no easy solution you have to draw everything using Objects

 
Naqibjan:

Hello to all my friends and professors.
I want to create a mini chart that allows you to add any indicator separately.

Is it possible for friends to help?


It should be like this


There are many friends just waiting to help you out ------> Freelance

Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • www.mql5.com
As discussed updates to ATR stop loss. individual close stop loss. Change trend filter to trend pro. Then apply all changes to all MT4 EA's. In preparation for migration to MT5 I need a local trade copier that has all functions of copier including reverse. It should have a function to enter custom Magic number & Custom comment. Copy Master...
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