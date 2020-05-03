Indicators: Power of JPY
Rolly Garciano:
Do you have also Power of BTC and Power of Gold indicators sir?
Hello sir...good day....
I will backtest ur indi sir....
Do you have also Power of BTC and Power of Gold indicators sir?
Both are priced in USD, what would you use as data to compare with what? Think about it!
You would need Power of BTC - what is that?
And Power of XAU - what is that?
Suggestion: be great if the indicator could be smarter, eg. it could read the 2 currencies on the chart and plot those power of as 2 lines in only one sub window; any chance of that?
John Greydanus:
Suggestion: be great if the indicator could be smarter, eg. it could read the 2 currencies on the chart and plot those power of as 2 lines in only one sub window; any chance of that?
Suggestion: be great if the indicator could be smarter, eg. it could read the 2 currencies on the chart and plot those power of as 2 lines in only one sub window; any chance of that?
Easy, just pull the 2nd indi to the subwindow of the 1st indi.
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Power of JPY:
Power of JPY indicator shows actual strength of currency JPY calculated of 7 pairs that contain JPY. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: USD JPY, EUR JPY, GBP JPY, AUD JPY, CAD JPY, NZD JPY, CHF JPY.
Author: JAN OPOCENSKY