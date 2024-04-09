Indicators: Power of CHF
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Power of CHF:
Power of CHF indicator shows actual strength of currency CHF calculated of 7 pairs that contain CHF. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR CHF, USD CHF, GBP CHF, CAD CHF, AUD CHF, NZD CHF, CHF JPY.
Author: JAN OPOCENSKY