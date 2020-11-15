Indicators: Power of EUR

New comment
 

Power of EUR:

Power of EUR indicator shows actual strength of currency EUR calculated of 7 pairs that contain EUR. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR USD, EUR GBP, EUR JPY, EUR AUD, EUR CHF, EUR CAD, EUR NZD.

Power of EUR

Author: JAN OPOCENSKY

 
It work only in H4 Timeframe.How can work in all timeframe
New comment