Synthetic symbols in MT5 are often not downloading correctly, and may have gaps (missing data).

Or the existing data may disappear after you restart MT5.

How do I force download history for synthetic symbol and fill the gaps?

Please answer if you already tried.

Right click - "Refresh" - fixed this for a while. Don't know.

Complicated methods like scripts for loading history don't work.

Does not download after connection loss.

This is a Bug!


