How do I force download history for synthetic symbol and fill the gaps?
Right click - "Refresh" - fixed this for a while. Don't know.
Complicated methods like scripts for loading history don't work.
Synthetic symbols in MT5 are often not downloading correctly, and may have gaps (missing data).
Or the existing data may disappear after you restart MT5.
Please answer if you already tried.