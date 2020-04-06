MT5 Strategy Tester Visualization--> manual Trendline, rectangle--> How?
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I'm looking for a solution. Which makes it possible in the Strategy Tester.Trendline, rectangle can be retracted manually.
What I found an indicator doesn't work either.
for example:
Can I find a solution? Any ideas?