Signal and brocker

I would like to change broker. I am currently subscribed to a signal, placed on a VPS. How can I change broker without paying for the signal again ?
 
You go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions, move your subscription to your new trading account and then setup your signal subscription from the beginning.

Be careful because this move option is only availabe once a week and if you make the slightest mistake, you will have to wait for 1 week in order to try again.



