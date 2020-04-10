How to reload template every 10 seconds ?

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I tested my system. My indicator not change anything when I reload it again ! 

So how we can make an indicator auto refresh Template every 10 second ? Plz help me ! Thank

Picture when I backtest 


And when I reload Template 


 
Applying a template only removes and reattaches your indicator. Fix your broken indicator.
 
nguyen hiep:

I tested my system. My indicator not change anything when I reload it again ! 

So how we can make an indicator auto refresh Template every 10 second ? Plz help me ! Thank

Picture when I backtest 


And when I reload Template 


also I think it's because your indi repaints

 
nguyen hiep:

I tested my system. My indicator not change anything when I reload it again ! 

So how we can make an indicator auto refresh Template every 10 second ? Plz help me ! Thank

Picture when I backtest 


And when I reload Template 


also you could try automating windows actions

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