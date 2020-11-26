Experts: Refresh 28 Charts
Why your thread star to low..
I need answer how make this code low rate
why give low rate
anybug??
look like have performance refreshing EA
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Refresh 28 Charts:
This code extracts tick data from the broker's server and refreshes the 28 charts of the 8 commonly traded currencies in MT4.
Author: Joel Protusada