What is Reliability mean?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2020.03.27 16:50read this thread:
Signals - Reliability
That explanation doesn't match with the result-
Mahmudul Hasan Kamal:
That explanation doesn't match with the result-
Why does not match?
This is the explanation from MetaQuotes (the company who created this parameter):
MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined
As to 1087% growth (which was achieved to be out of monitoring) so it is not good concerning reliability, because this signal was started to be monitored in almost 1 month ago and having some warning about risk and results.So, the explanation matches the results.
MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined
- 2017.10.17
- www.mql5.com
A new version of the Signals service for the MetaTrader platforms has been launched on the MQL5.com website...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Can anybody tell me how the reliability count in mql5 Signals? In picture how reliability shows +4?