What is Reliability mean?

New comment
 

Can anybody tell me how the reliability count in mql5 Signals? In picture how reliability shows +4?

How the reliability shows?

 

That explanation doesn't match with the result-


 
Mahmudul Hasan Kamal:

That explanation doesn't match with the result-


Why does not match?
This is the explanation from MetaQuotes (the company who created this parameter):
MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined 

As to 1087% growth (which was achieved to be out of monitoring) so it is not good concerning reliability, because this signal was started to be monitored in almost 1 month ago and having some warning about risk and results.

So, the explanation matches the results.
MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined
MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined
  • 2017.10.17
  • www.mql5.com
A new version of the Signals service for the MetaTrader platforms has been launched on the MQL5.com website...
New comment