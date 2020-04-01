Verification failed need help

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hello 


need help to fix these verification errors 


error

 
No-one can help unless you show the relevant code.
 
Keith Watford:
No-one can help unless you show the relevant code.

how to do that my developer left and i am stuck

 
Ayman Tawil:

how to do that my developer left and i am stuck

You can't if you don't have the source code.
So you can't fix the errors.

 
Keith Watford:

You can't if you don't have the source code.
So you can't fix the errors.

thank you for the information,  i have the EA file does it contain the source code ?

 
Ayman Tawil:

thank you for the information,  i have the EA file does it contain the source code ?

The mq file is the source code.

 
Keith Watford:

The mq file is the source code.

thank you

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