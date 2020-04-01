Verification failed need help
No-one can help unless you show the relevant code.
Keith Watford:
No-one can help unless you show the relevant code.
No-one can help unless you show the relevant code.
how to do that my developer left and i am stuck
Ayman Tawil:
how to do that my developer left and i am stuck
You can't if you don't have the source code.
So you can't fix the errors.
Keith Watford:
You can't if you don't have the source code.
You can't if you don't have the source code.
So you can't fix the errors.
thank you for the information, i have the EA file does it contain the source code ?
Ayman Tawil:
thank you for the information, i have the EA file does it contain the source code ?
The mq file is the source code.
Keith Watford:
The mq file is the source code.
thank you
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hello
need help to fix these verification errors