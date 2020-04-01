close at stop during strategy tester help please
hello all
i am getting close at stop type order why i am testing my EA any one can help to fix this
What is there to fix?
The tester closes any open trades at the end of the test period.
What is there to fix?
The tester closes any open trades at the end of the test period.
now i understand
thank you
What is there to fix?
The tester closes any open trades at the end of the test period.
why i am getting big loss and close at stop
why i am getting big loss and close at stop
Because the trades made a loss.
Isn't that obvious???
You opened 0.5 lots at 1.11991 with a SL of 1.00000 — 1199 pips. What do you expect?
All your orders are at 0.5 lots. Control your risk.
Risk depends on your initial stop loss, lot size, and the value of the pair. It does not depend on margin and leverage. No SL means you have infinite risk.
- You place the stop where it needs to be — where the reason for the trade is no longer valid. E.g. trading a support bounce the stop goes below the support.
- AccountBalance * percent/100 = RISK = OrderLots * (|OrderOpenPrice - OrderStopLoss| * DeltaPerLot + CommissionPerLot) (Note OOP-OSL includes the spread, and DeltaPerLot is usually around $10/pip but it takes account of the exchange rates of the pair vs. your account currency.)
- Do NOT use TickValue by itself - DeltaPerLot
and verify that MODE_TICKVALUE is returning a value in your deposit currency, as promised by the documentation, or whether it
is returning a value in the instrument's base currency.
MODE_TICKVALUE is not reliable on non-fx instruments with many brokers - MQL4 programming forum 2017.10.10
Is there an universal solution for Tick value? - Currency Pairs - General - MQL5 programming forum 2018.02.11
Lot value calculation off by a factor of 100 - MQL5 programming forum 2019.07.19
- You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.
- You must also check FreeMargin to avoid stop out
Most pairs are worth about $10 per PIP. A $5 risk with a (very small) 5 PIP SL is $5/$10/5 or 0.1 Lots maximum.
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hello all
i am getting close at stop type order why i am testing my EA any one can help to fix this