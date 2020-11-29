Strategy Tested do not work
janosf:
Hi, I cannot start the Strategy Tester because there is no Start button. Pls see the attached JPG. Where am I wrong?
Thanks in advance,
Janos
The start button is further down on your right.
Thanks! Sorry, that was my stupid mistake. The Hungarian translation of the whole window is terrible and mislead me.
