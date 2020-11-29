Strategy Tested do not work

New comment
 

Hi, I cannot start the Strategy Tester because there is no Start button. Pls see the attached JPG. Where am I wrong?

Thanks in advance,

Janos

Files:
StrategyTester.JPG  40 kb
 
janosf:

Hi, I cannot start the Strategy Tester because there is no Start button. Pls see the attached JPG. Where am I wrong?

Thanks in advance,

Janos

The start button is further down on your right.



 
Thanks! Sorry, that was my stupid mistake. The Hungarian translation of the whole window is terrible and mislead me.
 

Hmmm - but here it has gone!!

 

Please help

New comment