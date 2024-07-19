how to add relative DD% to the MT5 tester?
Read the artcile SQLite: Native handling of SQL databases in MQL5
You can make your own table with needed fields
The newly created database file can be opened in MetaEditor or used in another MQL5 application for further work.
- www.mql5.com
Add in your code this
double OnTester () { return TesterStatistics ( STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT ) ; }You will see the results in the column =Result=
Assuming that we test an EA on demo account. Where do we place this piece of code? And what do we select on optimization dropmenu?
Only works if you have the code of the EA, if you are testing a third party EA and you don't have the code then it does not work.
The code must be on its own "OnTester" function and the selection on the optimization dropmenu is Custom Max.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OnTester function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
{
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The DD% in the tester optimization is "Equity DD% Maximal", but I want to see "Equity DD% Relative", what should I do? please help, thank you!