how to add relative DD% to the MT5 tester?

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The DD% in the tester optimization is "Equity DD% Maximal", but I want to see "Equity DD% Relative", what should I do? please help, thank you!


 

Read the artcile SQLite: Native handling of SQL databases in MQL5

You can make your own table with needed fields

The newly created database file can be opened in MetaEditor or used in another MQL5 application for further work.

Working with the database in MetaEditor

Thus, you can prepare any data in the necessary form for further analysis or exchange with other traders. Find the source code, the ini file with the optimization parameters and the execution result in the MACD.zip archive attached below.


SQLite: Native handling of SQL databases in MQL5
SQLite: Native handling of SQL databases in MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5 is a perfect solution for algorithmic trading since it is as close to C++ as possible in terms of both syntax and computation speed. The MetaTrader 5 platform offers its users the modern specialized language for developing trading robots and custom indicators allowing them to go beyond simple trading tasks and create analytical systems of...
 

Add in your code this

double OnTester () { return TesterStatistics  ( STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT ) ; }
You will see the results in the column =Result=
 
thank you for the information, but it's too complicated for me as a "zero knowledge of coding" guy...I post a job in the freelance market, anyone if interested, please help, thank you.
 
AIRAT SAFIN #:

Add in your code this

You will see the results in the column =Result=
Assuming that we test an EA on demo account. Where do we place this piece of code? And what do we select on optimization dropmenu?
 
Ippokratis Boboras #:
Assuming that we test an EA on demo account. Where do we place this piece of code? And what do we select on optimization dropmenu?

Only works if you have the code of the EA, if you are testing a third party EA and you don't have the code then it does not work. 

The code must be on its own "OnTester" function and the selection on the optimization dropmenu is Custom Max. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| OnTester function                                               |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double OnTester()

  {

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